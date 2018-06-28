What Indians Eat - From Chennai To Ludhiana

Premkumar Family, Vegetarian

Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Premkumar (51) works as a service engineer at a car showroom. Anandhi Premkumar (47), his wife, works with a finance company as manager, while their son Sriram (21) has just completed his bachelor’s in engineering. Anandhi loves music and listens to her favourites while ­unwinding after the day’s work. Occasionally, the couple take a stroll at night. Weekends are spent buying groceries.

Breakfast Idli / poori with moong dal

Lunch Lemon rice and potato fry / rice with sambhar or rasam

Dinner Dosa, upma, followed by milk

Anandhi eats one fruit every day at around 11 am. The family uses refined oil mostly, keeping coconut oil for special dishes.

Right

Sambhar does the trick if it’s rich in vegetables

Any fruit any time is good

People in Tamil Nadu generally have lighter meals at night, absorption is easy

Wrong

High consumption of rice means rise in blood sugar levels

Coconut oil should be used more often

Jyani Family, Vegetarian

Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan

Sudhesh Jyani (36), a farmer, grows wheat, gram, guar and cotton on his 10-acre land in Sri Ganganagar, the food basket of Rajasthan. His wife, Meera Jyani (34), is a homemaker and also takes care of the domestic cow—from arranging fodder to milking it. Their 17-year-old son Prince studies in a school in a nearby town. The Jyanis own a refrigerator, a television, a motorcycle and a tractor, among other things. The son wants to pursue higher education and secure a job. If he fails, he’ll fall back on farming.

Early morning Tea

Morning (10 am) Chapati with a mixture of red chilli, salt and water and buttermilk / chapati with onion and green chilli

Evening (7 pm) Chapati with kadhi and occasionally dal or some vegetable; milk before sleeping

Chapati is taken with ghee. Sudhesh and Prince consume twice the amount of ghee and milk compared to Meera. On the other hand, Meera drinks a lot more tea than the males.

Right

Milk consumption

Wrong

Dietary diversity is poor

No fruits in the diet

Vegetables are hugely missing, green leafy or otherwise

Singh Family, Vegetarian

Ludhiana, Punjab

Amreek Singh (57) has a sprawling house in Purba village. Out in the frontyard, there is a sedan, a tractor, his son’s Royal Enfield, and near it his gym equipment. A few blocks from the house is another plot where Singh keeps his 10 cows. Amreek’s wife Paramjeet Kaur (56) is a home­maker, while their son Sukhwinder Singh (28) is a nurse at a hospital in Ludhiana city. Amreek gets up at 4 am every day to milk the cows and visits his fields next.

Breakfast Chapati, vegetable and lassi / paratha and dahi / tea

Lunch Chapati, dal, vegetable (mixed vegetable / bottle gourd / Indian round gourd / pumpkin / lady’s finger)

Dinner Chapati, dal, curd; milk before sleeping

Fruits are had once in two weeks; biscuits, chips and cold drink is consumed almost daily by the son.

Right

Consumption of milk and milk products is high

Dal in both meals

Wrong

Fruits and green leafy vegetables are either too ­infrequent or absent

Junk food is very high on oils and sugar; it leads to diseases

Srivastava Family, Non-Vegetarian

Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh

Meetu Srivastava (39) is a librarian at a private college, while her husband Ajay Srivastava (46) is employed with a health insurance company. Their nine-year-old daughter studies in Class 4. Meetu has fixed working hours, while Ajay works from home as his company does not have an office in Kanpur. He was a district-level cricket player and the concern for fitness has stayed with him—he wakes up at 5 am and goes for jogging. Weekends are for meeting friends and the occasional movies.

Breakfast Bread and butter / bread pakoda / upma

Lunch Chapati, mixed dal, rice and zeera aloo / aloo ­capsicum, or paneer

Dinner Khichdi / aloo, chapati and rice / chicken

Meetu is vegetarian, Ajay isn’t. They have fruits once a week.

Right

Tuber (potato in this case) consumption is good, but not in excess

Chicken is a good source of protein, vitamins and iron

Wrong

Bread, made of refined wheat flour, every day in breakfast is not good

Green leafy vegetables missing

Fruits, if possible, should be had every day

Banerjee Family, Non-Vegetarian

Chinsurah, West Bengal

Tanmoy Banerjee (60) runs an agro-based business and spends almost two hours every day travelling in local trains. His wife Mithu Banerjee (48) is a homemaker and loves to cook. Their son Sayan Banerjee has done his Bachelor’s in Computer Application from Calcutta University and is exploring options for further studies. Tanmoy also takes a keen interest in politics.

Breakfast Tea, biscuits, mango puffed rice / tea, biscuits, chapati, vegetable

Lunch Rice, fish, masoor dal, potato, soybean / mutton, bitter gourd / fish, moong dal

Evening Tea, biscuit, puffed rice

Dinner Chapati, fried potato, pumpkin / pointed gourd / rice and mutton

Right

Fish is rich in omega 3 fatty acids, and that’s good for the heart

The diet has variety

Wrong

Too much rice

Green leafy ­vegetables are missing

Biscuits contain trans fats and are not good

Consumption of milk and milk ­products is low

Siddalingaiah Family, Non-Vegetarian

Bangalore, Karnataka

Siddalingaiah runs a small shop in Gabbadi village, 32 km from Bangalore. His family comprises his wife (a homemaker) and his daughter, a chartered accountancy student. His married elder daughter lives separately.

Breakfast Dosa and chutney / chapati and aloo

Lunc: Ragi mudde with curry of lentils (tur dal with beans, tomato, potato, brinjal, ­turnips, carrots)

Dinner Ragi mudde with curry / rice with curry

Idli, dosa, veg pulao or chicken biryani is consumed roughly once a week.

Right

Ragi (finger millet) is rich in calcium and iron

Chicken is good

Wrong

Fruits are absent

Green leafy ­vegetables, milk and milk ­products are ­missing, though their ­consumption is high in Karnataka

Oza Family, Vegetarian

Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Rajubhai Oza (48) runs a graphic designing and printing business, while his wife Shilpa (45) is a homemaker. Their daughter Akanksha Oza (22) is a civil engineer and was, until recently, working with the Metro project in Ahmedabad. At the moment, she is working on her plans for higher studies abroad. The other Oza child, Manav (18), is pursuing a diploma in mechanical engineering and is also a karate champion.

Breakfast Tea, bhakhri, khakhra

Lunch Chapati, vegetable, dal, rice / poori, aloo, aam ras

Dinner Chapati, aam ras, peas / dal wada / spinach, dal

Right

High dal consumption means better protein intake

Vegetarianism means lower chance of hypertension and diabetes

Wrong

Breakfast is limited

Should consume more green leafy vegetables and also other vegetables

Arora Family, Vegetarian

New Delhi

KL Arora (59) is a bank emp­loyee and lives in West Delhi. His wife Veena Arora (58) is a government emp­loyee, while their daughter, Niyati (25), is preparing for competitive exams. She has a Master’s in English literature and worked with a publishing house earlier. When they sit down together in the evening, they talk about the country’s politics, people in the extended family, and the latest flicks.

Breakfast Tea, paratha, watermelon / tea, roti, vegetable / milk, porridge

Lunch Chapati, vegetable (lady’s finger, ridge gourd, pumpkin, potato or capsicum)

Evening Tea, biscuit, rusk, laddoo/other sweet

Dinner Chapati, vegetable / paneer / poha / muskmelon / kulfi

Veena often has just fruit for dinner.

Right

Dietary diversity is good

Fruit consumption is a healthy practice

Wrong

Green leafy ­vegetables are missing

Choudhary Family, Non-Vegetarian

Guwahati, Assam

Ajanta Choudhary (41) is a badminton coach, while his wife Prarthana Hazarika (38) is a sports commentator. They have a son, Rhidhan Choudhary, who turned six this year.

Breakfast Oatmeal, suji / chapati, dal

Lunch Boiled vegetables, dal, local fish, rice, salad

Dinner Rice, fish and ­vegetables

Wife eats chapati and oatmeal for dinner. Very little oil is used in food.

Right

Fish daily is good

Low oil ­consumption is a healthy practice

Wrong

High rice ­consumption